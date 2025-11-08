2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Kupwara

Two terrorists were killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, a joint operation was launched by security agencies in the Keran sector of Kupwara on Friday.

Alert troops detected suspicious movement and challenged the infiltrators, who opened indiscriminate fire, prompting the forces to retaliate.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps wrote, "Operation PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara: On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped."

It added, "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation."

The operation is still underway as security personnel continue to search the area.

Earlier on October 14, two terrorists were killed when the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district. The officials at the time had said that alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740 km long LoC, while the International Border is 240 km long. The LoC is situated in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora in the Valley and parts of Jammu district, while the International Border is in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

