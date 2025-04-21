6 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jharkhand

Six maoists were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire, which started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of the Lalpania area of the district, is still going on, they said.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which six maoists were killed and two INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR)and a pistol were seized, the officials said.

No injuries have been reported among the security personnel., they said.

The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)