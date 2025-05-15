Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K, Search Ops Underway

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An encounter occurred between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora. A joint police and army operation is currently active in South Kashmir. This marks the second encounter in 48 hours in the region.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. A joint team of police and army launched an operation in Tral area of South Kashmir. Fierce gun battle is underway.

The encounter started at Nader and Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job, Kashmir Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 15, 2025

This is the second encounter in 48 hours.

On Tuesday (May 13), three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The encounter initially began in Kulgam and then shifted to a forest area in Shopian. Security forces intercepted the terrorists following an intelligence input.

The Indian Army posted on X, "On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a Rashtriyas Rifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, Shopian, Indian Army launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists. Operation is in in progress."

On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce… pic.twitter.com/KZwIkEGiLF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 13, 2025

Several operations are being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir on a regular basis, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed. In response to the terror attack, India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor, targetting nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation escalated bilateral tensions between the two nations, resulting in strikes and counter-strikes.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement and deciding to halt all military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect.