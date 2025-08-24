30 Women Injured As Roof Of House Collapses In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

At least 30 women were injured when the first-floor ceiling of a residential house collapsed during a religious gathering in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The women had assembled for a religious discourse inside a hall in the house of a preacher at Pohrupeth village when the ceiling suddenly fell down, resulting in injuries to some of them, the officials said.

They said the incident occurred around 2.30 pm and the injured were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Handwara for treatment.

"We have received around 30 injured women and fortunately, all of them are stable," Hospital Medical Superintendent Aijaz Ahmad said. "The doctors are assessing and observing everyone, and there is no need to panic," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)