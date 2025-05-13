Encounter Between Security Forces And 4 Terrorists In J&K's Shopian

A gunfight has broken out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian between security forces and four terrorists, sources in the security establishment have said. The encounter initially began in Kulgam and then shifted to a forest area in Shopian. Security personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces have been fighting the terrorists for about two hours now. Security forces intercepted the terrorists following an intelligence input.

The timing is significant. It comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocents were murdered in cold blood. India has carried out airstrikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and warned that any terror attack will now be seen as an act of war and draw a tough response.

In his address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and set up a "new normal".

"First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," he said. "Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism. We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat," the Prime Minister said.

On May 7, India carried out airstrikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK and stressed that its offensive only targeted terrorists with precision. Pakistan, however, responded with heavy shelling that led to civilian deaths and a barrage of drones and missiles targeted at civilian areas. India's air defence managed to intercept most of the projectiles. In response, India targeted Pakistan's military installations, including its key airbases, inflicting heavy damage. On May 10, a ceasefire was announced, but Indian armed forces have said they are watching Pakistan closely and any misadventure will prompt action.