"If 2 Nations Got Independence Together But...": Rajnath Singh On Pak's 'Failure'

Days after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India and the description of his own country as a "dumper truck", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the remarks were a reflection of a "predatory" mentality and a confession of Islamabad's "failure".

Pakistan should not have any delusion in its mind after Operation Sindoor, Singh said, in an apparent reference to Munir's comments that the neighbouring country could use its nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat in any future conflict with New Delhi.

The defence minister also said that Munir likening his country to a "dumper truck", while describing India as a shining Mercedes, was a reflection of Islamabad's "own failure".

"If two countries got independence together and one built an economy like a sports car with hard work, right policies and vision, while the other remained stuck in failure, it is their own doing. This is not a joke, it is a confession," he said.

Speaking to the Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa earlier this month, Munir reportedly said, "India is shining like a Mercedes, coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dumper truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" In his address at "The Economic Times World Leaders' Forum", Singh said Munir's remarks were a confession of Pakistan's failure.

Without directly referring to the Pakistan Army chief's nuclear threat, the defence minister said Operation Sindoor has shown India's approach in dealing with security challenges.

"The Pakistan Army chief, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a predatory mentality (kabilai aur looteri mansikta) that Pakistan has been a victim of since its inception," Singh said.

"We must ensure that along with India's prosperity, our fighting spirit for our defence capability and national honour remains equally strong. Operation Sindoor has already shown our resolve. We will not allow any illusion about India's strength to take root in Pakistan's mind," he underlined.

The defence minister said Indian ethos does not see the global order as a contest for dominance, but as a shared journey towards harmony, dignity and mutual respect for all.

"In our tradition, the measure of strength is not in the ability to command, but in the capacity to care, not in the pursuit of narrow interests, but in the commitment to the global good," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

In his address, Singh also urged foreign companies to invest in India's defence sector.

"I would like to appeal to all foreign companies and investors to come and invest in India's vibrant defence-manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide you with all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. Our Make in India is not limited to India only. When you make in India, you will make for the world," he said.

Singh pointed out that India's defence exports have grown nearly 35 times in the last 10 years, from just Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, with defence products now being exported to almost 100 countries.

He also highlighted that the government has set an ambitious target of achieving Rs 30,000 crore in defence exports this year and Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

Simultaneously, he said domestic defence production has more than tripled from Rs 40,000 crore in 2014 to more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25, and is on track to touch Rs 2 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Singh underlined that India has released "five positive indigenisation lists" covering 509 platforms, systems and weapons, which will now be mandatorily manufactured within the country.

He added that the government has reserved 75 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget for Indian companies.

The defence minister highlighted recent "breakthroughs" in indigenous defence capabilities and noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received orders worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, in addition to an earlier order of 83 aircraft worth Rs 48,000 crore.

"Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. We have also taken steps towards making fifth-generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)