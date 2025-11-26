Op Sindoor: How 19 Bravehearts Saved 250 Civilians During Pak's Uri Strike

During the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor, India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, shells from across the border had targeted hydroelectric projects at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. Nineteen personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force, tasked with protecting airports and key infrastructure, risked their lives to evacuate 250 civilians during this attack on a project located near the Line of Control. These 19 CISF personnel were felicitated yesterday.

"Amid intense cross-border shelling in May 2025, CISF teams at Uri Hydro Electric Projects displayed extraordinary courage, safeguarding vital national assets and evacuating 250 civilians to safety despite the high risk to their own lives," CISF said in a statement.

"Led by Commandant Ravi Yadav, with the officers and personnel carried out real-time threat analysis, reinforced bunkers, maintained critical communications, neutralised hostile drones and ensured zero civilian casualties - upholding the highest standards of Protection & Security," it added.

The security personnel were awarded the Director General's Disc to recognise their courage and commitment to the nation.

Among the civilians rescued by the CISF personnel were staff of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation and their family members.

Amid intense cross-border shelling in May 2025, CISF teams at Uri Hydro Electric Projects displayed extraordinary courage, safeguarding vital national assets and evacuating 250 civilians… pic.twitter.com/NPd0KkHaVp — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 25, 2025

"Even as rounds landed dangerously close to the premises, the personnel continued to reinforce bunkers, maintain communication lines through POLNET and satellite systems, and provide emergency assistance," the CISF said.

Besides Commanding Officer Ravi Yadav, Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh, Assistant Commandant Subhash Kumar, Inspector Deepak Kumar Jha, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Sukhdev Singh and Head Constables Manoj Kumar Sharma, Ram Lal and Gurjit Singh received the honour. Constables Sushil V Kamble, Razique Rafique, Ravindra Wankhede, Tridev Chakma, Sohan Lal, Mufeed Ahmad, Mahesh Kumar and Sandenaboina Raju were also given the disc, officials said.