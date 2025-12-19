29 Workers At J&K Power Plant Have Terror Links, NDTV Accesses Letter

Jammu and Kashmir Police have raised an alarm about 29 power plant workers, alleging links to terror and criminal networks. NDTV has accessed a letter detailing the findings of the verification report of employees at the Ratle Hydroelectric Project, a major 850 megawatts (MW) power plant being built on the Chenab River in Drabshalla. The report names individuals with criminal backgrounds and links.

The letter, dated November 1, has been undersigned by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Naresh Singh and is addressed to the General Manager, Mega Pvt Ltd Hydro Electric Project (HEP), Rattle Drabshalla.

The workers have been found involved in "subversive and anti-national activities," the letter states.

The SSP Kishtwar expressed concern that the power project, being of strategic and national significance, remains a high-risk target for enemy countries. Engaging employees with terror links or a criminal background compromises the power project's security.

"There is a need to reconsider the engagement of such employees/workers, who are having militancy links/criminal background as these employees/workers can do anything and pose threat to the project. There is a need to keep a close watch/surveillance over the activities of such employees/workers," SSP Kishtwar noted.

The police verification report has revealed that 25 of the 29 workers are involved in a case registered at the Kishtwar police station. Fathers of two of the workers are indexed as over ground workers (OGW), providing logistical support to terrorists. The others have terrorist relatives.

The report specifically flags the engagement of close relatives of Mohammad Amin Butt alias Jahangir Saroori, the longest-surviving commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, active since the early 1990s and currently wanted with a Rs 30 lakh bounty on his head.

Mohd Iqbal, real brother of Jahangir Saroori, is engaged as a worker at the Rattle project and his name surfaced at serial number 27 of the identified list.

Tanveer Ahmed, Saroori's nephew and son of Abdul Karim Butt, is also listed as an employee. Police records note that his father is an indexed Over Ground Worker (OGW) while Shamash Din, identified as a cousin of the terrorist commander, is also listed.

Controversy started after MEIL Chief Operating Officer (COO) Harpal Singh publicly accused BJP MLA Shagun Parihar of interfering and causing delay to project. Singh alleged that the company was facing pressure from Parihar to provide jobs and warned MEIL might pull out.

Shagun, on the other hand, had been accusing project officers of engaging workers with terror links. Now, with this letter out, Parihar says her stand stays vindicated.

Earlier this week, on December 16, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed political interference in Kishtwar's power projects and said that law enforcement should act against obstructions.

"No interference should be there," Abdullah stated, adding the projects benefit the entire country, not just J&K. He hinted at two BJP lawmakers interfering in Kishtwar projects, saying if allegations were against his ministers, anti-corruption bureau (ACB) raids would have followed.

Responding to the Chief Minister, Parihar had written on social media that ACB is to meant to act against corrupt and not against one who speaks for public welfare and corruption.

The issue has triggered sharp criticism over what is being described as contradictory signals in the administration's counter-terror policy.

While the Lieutenant Governor's administration has, in recent months, terminated the services of government employees found to have links with terrorism or its ecosystem, the continued engagement of individuals flagged by police for terrorist links at a strategically sensitive power project has raised serious questions.

Locals and political representatives allege that instead of being weeded out, such elements are being strengthened through jobs and contracts, even as terrorist-affected families are allegedly being denied employment opportunities at the project.