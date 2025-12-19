"This Isn't Ayodhya. Nobody Can Touch Babri Here": Humayun Kabir To NDTV

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has said that a mosque named the Babri Masjid will be constructed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district within three years, and that no authority or political force will be able to prevent it. Speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV after his suspension from the Trinamool Congress, Kabir said construction would begin in February and that the project was already financially and logistically prepared.

"This is not Ayodhya. This is Murshidabad. This is my challenge. No one can come here and touch the Babri Masjid," Kabir claimed.

The 64-year-old said his decision to build a mosque named Babri Masjid was rooted in the events of 1992, when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished, and in the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict awarding the disputed site to the Ram Temple. He said that while he accepted the court's decision, it had convinced him that the mosque must now be built elsewhere.

"I took the decision in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished. But when the Supreme Court gave the land to the Ram Temple in 2019 and not to the Babri Masjid, I firmly resolved that the Babri Masjid would now be built in Murshidabad. I have no connection with Babar. I named it Babri Masjid because people still feel pain. If chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' during elections is right, then chanting 'Allah hu Akbar' is also right," he said.

The suspended MLA claimed that substantial funds had already been collected for the construction and that the money was being kept at his residence. He said more than Rs 20 crore had been received from supporters and donors and that the amount would be used entirely for the mosque.

"So far, more than two crore rupees has been received for the construction of the mosque. All of this money is locked inside one room in my house. We have acquired 25 bighas of land and the paperwork is being done. Preparations will begin in February and the mosque will be completed in three years. Friday prayers will be offered here every week and millions of bricks have already arrived," Kabir said.

Kabir said his actions had led to a widening rift with the Trinamool Congress, culminating in his suspension. He said he did not leave the party voluntarily and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expelled him by accusing him of anti-party activities.

"Mamata Banerjee expelled me. There is a huge difference between Mamata Banerjee of the past and Mamata Banerjee of today. Earlier, she used to listen to everyone and understand people's problems. Today she has become distant from the public. My district leaders debated with me, but Mamata Banerjee did not listen to me," he said.

Kabir alleged that the Trinamool Congress was now effectively run by political consultants rather than its elected leadership.

"Today the Trinamool Congress is run by IPAC. Earlier it was Prashant Kishor, now it is Prateek Jain. Decisions are taken on who will stay in the party and who will be removed based on their advice," Kabir said.

The Trinamool Congress has rejected Kabir's claims and mocked his political ambitions. Party leaders have said Kabir is making unrealistic claims and accused him of trying to remain politically relevant.

Despite his suspension, Kabir said he would not resign as an MLA and would instead launch a new political party later this month. He said the formal announcement would be made on December 22 at a public meeting in Berhampore, where he claimed one lakh people would gather. He said the new party would contest elections in 135 assembly constituencies and would prevent both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress from securing a majority on their own.