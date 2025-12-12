Asaduddin Owaisi's Party Open To Tie-Up With Humayun Kabir. What His Bengal Unit Said

The West Bengal unit of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party is optimistic for an alliance with Humayun Kabir, the Trinamool rebel MLA who has emerged as a key minority voice in the run-up to next year's state elections.

Talks are currently underway between the two sides, AIMIM's Bengal unit chief Imran Solani said during an exclusive interview with NDTV, sounding confident of a tie-up on some seats in Bengal.

"I have spoken to Humayun Kabir. He wants an alliance with the AIMIM due to Owaisi's pan-India image. We also want to ally with Humayun Kabir on some seats. The final call, however, will be taken by Asaduddin Owaisi," said Solanki.

Read: "I'm Bengal's Owaisi": MLA Wants To "Finish" Trinamool's Muslim Vote Bank

Kabir's rise to national limelight followed a proposal to build a 'Babri' mosque in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, styled after the 16th-century Babri Masjid that was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

Suspended by the Trinamool, he has now set his eyes on the Muslim vote bank of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party, hoping to become a "kingmaker" in the elections next year. He will float his own party on December 22, he has said.

The AIMIM has been closely watching the developments in the eastern state since Kabir announced his plan to seek an alliance with them.

The Owaisi-led party will put up a strong fight, Solanki has asserted, adding that it will be a "tough election" for Banerjee this time.

"We will fight the elections in Bengal. Our organisation is stronger than last time, and Asaduddin Owaisi is quite aggressive this time. He is very active. I have spoken to him two-three times," he said.

Read: 'Mamata Banerjee Will Be Ex-Chief Minister In 2026': MLA Humayun Kabir

While a decision is yet to be taken on the seats to be contested, he pointed out that the AIMIM has strong bases in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, North and South Dinajpur, and some other places in South Bengal, including a few seats in Kolkata.

Owaisi will also camp in Malda-Murshidabad, he added.

Solanki also accused Banerjee of ignoring the minorities despite winning on minority votes, which he said will fire back in the elections.

"It will be a tough election for Mamata Banerjee this time. She has flip-flopped on SIR and the Waqf Bill that minorities have taken note of. She has ignored the minorities. The Muslims in Bengal are upset with Mamata Banerjee. This will have an impact in the minority-dominated districts," he said.