"Casteist Remarks, Unfathomable Threats": Pilot Accused Of Assault Responds

The Air India Express pilot, who allegedly assaulted a passenger at Delhi airport after a dispute over jumping a queue, has spoken out. A law firm has put out a statement on behalf of Captain Virender Sejwal.

The statement says reports on the issue have "misrepresented a personal incident" as a "pilot vs passenger" dispute. "Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers," it says.

The statement says social media outrage is based on an "one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts". "Mr. Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalise a settled issue, Whereas casteist remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family including a child," it says.

Ankit Dewan, a passenger, has alleged that Captain Sejwal thrashed him at Delhi Airport Terminal 1. He has said he was travelling with family, including his four-month-old daughter, and was asked to use the security check-in queue that the staff uses because the baby was in a stroller.

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff. A verbal scuffle broke out," Dewan said in a post on X.

"Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX [Air India Express] pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph on his shirt is also mine," he added.

Captain Sejwal's statement says Ankit Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing the pilot without provocation and "continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language even after being asked to stop". "The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt; he also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr. Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence," it says.

Ankit Dewan has alleged that he was "forced" to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further. "It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain," he said.

Captain Sejwal's statement says the incident was resolved in the presence of CISF officials. "Both parties 'voluntarily signed a statement' confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action. Contrary to misleading claims, Mr. Ankit Dewan signed willingly, there was no coercion or pressure involved," it says.

"The CISF has publicly confirmed on 'X' that their officers acted promptly, offered the gentlemen the opportunity to file formal complaints, and that it was voluntarily declined. Allegations of any force or bias against CISF are incorrect and unfounded," the statement adds.

The pilot has also slammed attempts to associate Air India Express with the incident. "This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue," the statement says.

"Capt Sejwal has full faith in authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative. Capt. Sejwal requests that the media and public rely only on verified facts and refrain from circulating one-sided or misleading content that may harm reputations or distort true facts," it adds.

Earlier, Air India Express said it "unequivocally condemns such behaviour" and said action has been taken against the pilot. "The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," it said.