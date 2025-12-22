Pilot Body Urges "Calm, Restraint, Dignity" After Alleged Assault In Delhi

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has issued an advisory to its members following an alleged assault incident involving a pilot and a passenger at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport on December 19, after videos of the altercation surfaced on social media and triggered widespread concern.

In its advisory, the pilots' body made it clear that it does not support violence under any circumstances. "ALPA India categorically states that it does not condone violence of any kind, irrespective of the circumstances or provocation involved," it said.

The pilots' body said it has reached out to the pilot involved in the incident to obtain his account and will extend all necessary support, while also cooperating fully with authorities. It has formally written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the aviation regulator, requesting that any enquiry into the matter be "impartial, transparent, and fair to all parties involved" .

The body also flagged the growing pressures within India's civil aviation sector, saying current operating conditions are placing "extraordinary levels of stress" on flight crew while also exposing passengers to heightened anxiety and frustration. According to ALPA India, this combination can lead to volatile situations if not handled with restraint and professionalism .

Urging caution, the advisory appealed to pilots to maintain composure at all times, especially in public-facing environments such as airports. "Members are reminded that pilots are held to the highest standards of conduct at all times, both on and off duty," the statement said, calling on crew to avoid any behaviour that could escalate tense situations.

Acknowledging that provocation can sometimes be severe, ALPA India said it remains imperative for pilots to display "calm, restraint, and dignity, even under the most challenging circumstances" .

The advisory comes after a SpiceJet passenger alleged he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot when he objected to the pilot cutting the boarding queue.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, posted on X a photo with blood on his face. He said his seven-year-old daughter saw the assault and remains traumatised by it. The incident happened at Delhi airport's Terminal 1.

Meanwhile, a law firm representing the pilot in question said in a statement that social media outrage is based on a "one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts" as a "pilot vs passenger" dispute. "Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers," it says.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it has taken "serious cognisance" of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.

"A formal enquiry has been ordered. Detailed reports have been sought from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)," the ministry officially notified.