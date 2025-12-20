Exclusive: "Traumatising For Everybody" - An Account By Passenger Assaulted By Pilot

The SpiceJet passenger who was allegedly assaulted and left bloodied by an Air India Express pilot is struggling to come to terms with the assault that his family witnessed at the Delhi airport. Speaking to NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Ankit Dewan described it as "very disturbing" and underlined the trauma that his wife and children suffered.

Dewan had earlier alleged that Captain Virender Sejwal assaulted him when he objected to his cutting the boarding queue, in what turned out to be a nightmare for his family before a planned holiday.

"I think it is very appalling how things went down and how people are very quick to get physical and you assault somebody. I did not expect this at the airport. It happens on the streets all the time, but at the airport, it's very, very disturbing," he said.

#NDTVExclusive | "Very appalling how it went down; Did not expect this to happen at the airport" : Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) speaks to NDTV's @ShivAroor, recounts the ordeal of how he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot when he objected to the pilot cutting the boarding… pic.twitter.com/7mNUsK2Ji9 — NDTV (@ndtv) December 20, 2025

Air India Express has condemned the pilot's behaviour and removed him from official duties.

Recollecting the turn of events, Dewan said the incident occurred during the security check. He and his family were guided to use the security check-in line that the staff uses since they were travelling with a baby in a stroller.

Read: Passenger Says Air India Express Pilot Thrashed Him, Left Him Bloodied. Airline Responds

"One staff suggested that I put my mobile in the front, but I objected. That is when Captain Virender Tejwal said something like 'where these guys come from' and called me (anpadh) illiterate. After the verbal spat, he interjected the line; I went through to the frisking area." During frisking, the pilot returned and hit him, he alleged.

"I don't know why he decided to address a passenger as uneducated. That ticked me off. Both of us exchanged expletives. This was just a verbal spat and I didn't expect he would come and hit me. That is how it escalated," he said, claiming that the pilot was a "strong guy", and that he couldn't have laid a hand on him.

Dewan further claimed that his wife overheard the pilot telling a security personnel that he would hit him (Dewan) right before the assault. "Then he came and assaulted me. The CISF should have stopped him. I'm quite surprised that they did nothing."

There were only two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials at that spot, he further said, adding that one of them was manning the X-ray machine while the other was frisking passengers. Besides, a lady officer was also there.

AIX Pilot, Capt. Vijender Sejwal pic.twitter.com/Ntp1pnDgdb — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 19, 2025

Dewan suffered non-serious injuries in the assault, but the pain remains. "I didn't get any stitches, but I have a lot of pain in my body."

Even worse was the trauma that his children suffered.

"By the evening, I think, my daughter appeared to be a little okay. But during the flight, she was very disturbed. She has flown multiple times, but this is the first time she was afraid of flying. My wife was holding strong, but at night, once the children were asleep, she let out the stress and started crying," he said, adding, "It was traumatizing for everybody."

Dewan had earlier alleged he was forced to write a letter saying he wouldn't pursue the matter further, but he went ahead and shared the incident on social media, tagging Delhi Police. Police said that they were apprised of the matter through a social media post, and no formal intimation had come either from Dewan or the airline.

Air India Express has removed the pilot from official duties and ordered an inquiry before disciplinary action could be initiated. It added that the employee was travelling as a passenger on another airline and that he had an altercation with a passenger. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also directed the airline to ground the pilot and ordered a formal inquiry.