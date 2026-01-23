Advertisement
'Human Skeleton' In Luggage Triggers Panic At Delhi Airport, Was Demo Model

Soon after the discovery on Thursday, airport security agencies and the Delhi Police conducted a detailed check of the luggage.

The skeleton has been sent for forensic examination. (Representational)
New Delhi:

Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport after security personnel detected what appeared to be a human skeleton during routine baggage screening, an official said on Friday.

Police said preliminary examination revealed that the skeleton was a demonstration model commonly used by medical students for academic and training purposes. The item was found in the baggage of a medical student travelling through the terminal.

"There is no indication of any criminal angle at this stage," a senior police officer said, adding that such demo skeletons are often used for educational study in medical colleges.

However, to eliminate any scope of doubt, the skeleton has been sent for forensic examination.

Delhi Airport, Delhi Airport News, Delhi Airport Latest Advisory
