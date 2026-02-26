Delhi Airport To Shut One Of 4 Runways For 3 Months For Major Repair Work

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will shut one of its four runways for nearly three months starting February 26 for major rehabilitation work, according to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India.

The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, said runway 29L/11R will remain closed for take-offs and landings from 12 am on February 26 until 12 am on May 26. The shutdown coincides with the peak summer travel season at the country's busiest airport.

The rehabilitation plan includes resurfacing the runway, construction of a new rapid exit taxiway, and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS). In a statement issued in January, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates IGI Airport, said the runway, commissioned in 2008, requires strengthening and upgrades to enhance safety, operational resilience and future capacity.

DIAL noted that despite routine upkeep and minor repair work carried out in 2017, sustained growth in flight operations, higher usage levels and the effects of ageing infrastructure have made a full-scale overhaul unavoidable. The maintenance exercise, first planned to start on February 16, was pushed back in view of the AI Summit, during which several VVIP movements, including those of visiting heads of state, were scheduled.

According to the NOTAM, more than 15 taxiways will also remain unavailable during the closure period. Temporary procedures have been put in place to assist air traffic controllers in safely managing aircraft movements.

Runway 09/27 will continue to be reserved for VVIP, state, defence and designated scheduled civil flights during this period.

On average, around 1,520 flight movements, including arrivals and departures, operate daily at the airport. Scheduled capacity during the closure will be maintained at 1,514 movements per day.

IGI Airport operates with four runways: 27/9, 28/10, 29R/11L and 11R/29L. Last year, when runway 28/10 was shut for repair work, around 200 flights were impacted daily, highlighting the operational challenges of runway closures at the high-traffic hub.

Authorities said strict compliance with the closure instructions will be ensured, with the Tower Supervisor tasked with overseeing implementation during the rehabilitation period.