3 Dead, Many Houses Damaged After Cloudburst In J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops On

At least three people were killed following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban today. Several houses were also damaged, with at least five people reported missing.

Ramban is located around 136 km from Srinagar.

Heavy rain was reported across Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days, with floods impacting major road connectivity. Major routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), have been damaged, bringing traffic to a halt.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma told news agency ANI, "Several roads were damaged due to the rain in the past few days. The NH-44 is closed. It might open this evening or by tomorrow morning... In Poonch, there was significant damage due to rainfall..."

"I myself went to the Mughal Road. We are removing the hurdles...We have provided all the necessary directions. Everything will be smoothed out by this evening.." he said, adding, "this road (Mughal Road) is through. The allowed transportation is permitted to travel with essential commodities."

A yellow alert was sounded for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, warning of thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall.

All government and private schools across the Jammu division will remain closed till August 30. The decision was made in light of several alarming reports from various districts, highlighting severe conditions that were affecting school operations, officials said.

Heads of Institutions have been advised to evaluate the possibility of conducting online classes, specifically for students in Classes 9 to 12, whenever suitable infrastructure and internet connectivity are available.

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the flood situation in the region and expressed concern over the damage caused by two days of continuous rainfall, saying the Union Territory had narrowly escaped a major crisis.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister drew parallels to the devastating floods of 2014, noting that further rainfall could have triggered a disaster of similar scale.

"If it had rained for 1-1.5 more days, we would have faced a lot of difficulties. However, the water has now started receding... But going forward, I will have to hold meetings with the officers myself to understand what we did after 2014. If this is the situation after two days of rain, then God forbid if it had rained for four days, our situation would have been like it was in 2014... We will have to take stock of our shortcomings because we cannot continue to live in fear," CM Abdullah said.