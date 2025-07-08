Wegovy And Mounjaro For Weight Loss Are In, But India Wants A No-Drug Obesity Fix

Obesity is becoming an increasingly serious concern in India. According to several studies, India now ranks third globally in the number of obese individuals, with a growing proportion of both adults and children affected.

With the launch of weight-loss drugs like semaglutide (Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro) in India (medications that have made international headlines) many hoped these pharmaceutical solutions might help address the country's escalating obesity crisis.

However, a new nationwide survey reveals a strong preference among Indians for non-drug approaches. An overwhelming 87% of Indian adults say it is important to learn about weight-loss methods that do not rely on medication, citing concerns about the safety and long-term effects of such treatments.

Mounjaro is now easily available online, through platforms like India Mart.Photo: India Mart

"As conversations around weight-loss drugs dominate headlines, many people are concerned about side effects and safety, and are asking what options exist beyond medication," says Dr Vanita Rahman, Internal Medicine Physician with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

According to Dr Rahman, adopting a healthful, plant-based diet - low in fat and high in fibre - can promote sustainable weight loss without the risks posed by drug therapies. "It's a long-term strategy that equips patients with safer, evidence-based options for weight control," she said.

What The Survey Found

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Physicians Committee, also highlighted a widespread lack of understanding about the much-publicised GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

The nationally representative survey included responses from over 1,000 Indian adults across age groups, gender, regions, educational backgrounds and rural-urban divides, in alignment with the latest Indian census data.

The study found that while 82% of respondents had heard of these drugs, only 18% could accurately explain how they work. Many mistakenly believed that the drugs burn fat (26%) or boost metabolism (20%), while another 18% admitted they were unsure.

Concerns around safety and effectiveness were also prevalent, according to the survey:

75% had heard about side effects during usage

69% were aware of risks after discontinuation

65% believed the media exaggerates the benefits

60% felt drug-based solutions receive excessive media attention

These medication can cause nausea, vomiting and constipation. More serious, long-term side effects may include increased risks of gall-bladder disease, pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, eye conditions, and harm to a developing foetus.

Research further shows that 88% of users do not achieve a normal body mass index (BMI) and remain overweight or obese. Nearly two out of three users stop taking the drugs within the first year, often due to side effects, high costs, or lack of effectiveness. Discontinuing the medication typically leads to rapid weight regain.

Back To Basics

Experts suggest that Indians are not interested in taking drugs for weight loss, instead they are truning back to traditional ways of losing weight. This also comes with the lack of awareness about weight loss drugs.

"There's growing interest in approaches that are rooted in science, safe for families, and offer long-term results," says Dr Zeeshan Ali, PhD, Nutrition Researcher with the Physicians Committee.

"Plant-based diets can reduce the risk of obesity even in those with a genetic predisposition and help people reach a healthier BMI," he adds.

The survey findings arrive at a crucial time, following a recent study by the ICMR-National Institute for Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR). The study, based on data from the National Family Health Survey 5, found that overweight and obesity in India often affect entire families, not just individuals. It emphasised the need for household-level interventions over purely individual strategies.

"A shift towards plant-based meals could be the kind of shared dietary change that helps families improve their health together," says Dr Rahman.

The results underscore the urgent need for public health campaigns that educate and empower Indians with safe, culturally relevant, and sustainable dietary solutions.