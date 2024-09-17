Can Diabetics Enjoy Fruits? Nutritionist Lists Options That Won't Spike Blood Sugar Levels

you can have an apple a day, you can have a pear, guava, cherries, plums, peaches

In the pursuit of a balanced diet, diabetics often face the challenge of enjoying the natural sweetness of fruits while keeping their blood sugar levels in check. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared some valuable insights on Instagram, offering a practical guide for incorporating fruits into a diabetic-friendly diet. Her video is a treasure trove of information that can help people with diabetes enjoy their favourite fruits without the worry of triggering a blood sugar spike.

In a recent Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee shared valuable insights on managing diabetes through fruit consumption. Her latest video sheds light on which fruits are safe for diabetics and how they can be included in a balanced diet without causing blood sugar spikes.

Anjali Mukerjee begins the video saying, “Fruits are safe for diabetics.” Her message is clear — not only can diabetics enjoy a variety of fruits, but they can also do so without compromising their health.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, there are many fruits that can be safely included in a diabetic diet. She says, “You can enjoy pomegranates for sure. Apart from that, you can have an apple a day, you can have a pear, you can have guava, you can have cherries, plums, peaches, you can have jamuns, you can have oranges, sweet limes.”

Each fruit brings its own unique benefits, and with mindful portion control, they can be enjoyed daily. Mukerjee's advice is both practical and encouraging, offering a balanced approach to fruit consumption. Emphasising that moderation is key, Anjali Mukerjee says, “Remember, you can have one of these fruits every day and not all of them. If it is jamun, then you can have 10 jamuns. If it is cherries, then 10 to 15 cherries.”

Anjali Mukerjee adds that the goal should be to keep the daily intake roughly equivalent to the size of an apple. “Depending on the size of the fruit, it should equal up to an apple, like one fruit a day. You can enjoy these fruits without sending your blood sugar on a rollercoaster ride,” she says.

Watch the video here:

In a world where dietary restrictions can often seem limiting for diabetics, Anjali Mukerjee's guidance shows how to thoughtfully include fruits in their diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.