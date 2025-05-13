Diabetic? Things To Consider When Incorporating Fruits Into Your Diet

Diabetics can absolutely eat fruits, but it's important to choose the right kinds and consume them in moderation. Fruits contain natural sugars but they also offer fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that benefit overall health and even help regulate blood sugar. The key lies in selecting fruits with a low to moderate glycemic index (GI), controlling portion sizes, and pairing them with protein or healthy fats to slow sugar absorption. Read on as we share a list of fruits diabetics can add to their diet.

Here are 10 fruits diabetics can consider adding to their diet

1. Berries

Berries are low in carbohydrates and high in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C. Their low glycemic index means they cause only a gradual rise in blood sugar. The anthocyanins in berries also help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, making them a great daily option in smoothies, yogurt, or on their own.

2. Apples

Apples have a moderate GI and are high in soluble fibre (pectin), which slows digestion and reduces blood sugar spikes. They also contain antioxidants like quercetin that may help lower the risk of diabetes-related complications. Eating them with the peel maximises their fibre content.

3. Pears

Pears are nutrient-rich, low-GI fruits that are especially good for digestion due to their fibre content. They are also known to help improve insulin sensitivity. Pears are slow-digesting, which helps with blood sugar stability, especially when consumed raw with the skin.

4. Guava

Guava has a low glycemic index and is rich in fibre, vitamin C, and potassium. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, especially when eaten with the peel. Guava leaves are also used traditionally in managing blood glucose levels.

5. Cherries

Cherries have one of the lowest GI scores among fruits. They contain anthocyanins, which have been shown to help lower blood sugar and reduce inflammation. Their antioxidant properties also support heart health, which is crucial for people with diabetes.

6. Oranges

Despite being citrus fruits, oranges have a low glycemic load due to their fibre content. They're rich in vitamin C and potassium and help maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Whole oranges are preferable to juice, as the juice spikes sugar levels faster.

7. Kiwi

Kiwis are low in carbohydrates but high in vitamin C, potassium, and fibre. They have a GI of around 50, making them a good choice in moderation. Their fibre helps slow sugar absorption, and their antioxidants promote healthy blood vessels.

8. Peaches

Peaches are naturally sweet yet have a moderate GI and are low in calories. They provide vitamin A, C, potassium, and fibre, making them a refreshing and nutritious choice. Eating them with skin adds to the fibre intake, which helps manage sugar spikes.

9. Pomegranate

Rich in antioxidants like punicalagin and anthocyanins, pomegranates can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. They have a moderate glycemic index and may help improve insulin resistance. A few seeds or a small portion of fresh juice (without sugar) is ideal.

10. Avocado

Though technically a fruit, avocado is very low in carbs and sugar and extremely high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. It helps stabilise blood sugar by slowing digestion and enhancing insulin sensitivity. Its fibre content also supports gut health.

With mindful planning, fruits can be a delicious and nutritious part of a diabetic-friendly diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.