These Low-Sugar Fruits Are Perfect For Snacking

Some low-sugar fruits are perfect for snacking because they provide natural sweetness without causing blood sugar spikes. These fruits have a lower glycemic index (GI), making them great choices for people watching their sugar intake, including diabetics and those on low-carb diets. They are also rich in fibre, which helps slow sugar absorption, keeping energy levels stable. Additionally, they are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, supporting overall health while being light and refreshing. Read on as we share a list of low-sugar fruits you can add to your diet for snacking.

8 Low-sugar fruits that are perfect for snacking

1. Avocado

Though technically a fruit, avocado is almost sugar-free and high in healthy fats, fibre, and potassium. It keeps you full for longer and supports heart health. You can enjoy it sliced with a sprinkle of salt or mashed into guacamole for a satisfying snack.

2. Berries

These berries are among the lowest in sugar while being packed with fibre and antioxidants. Raspberries, for example, have just about 5 grams of sugar per cup. They are perfect as a topping for yogurt, blended into smoothies, or eaten fresh.

3. Kiwi

While it tastes sweet and tangy, a medium-sized kiwi contains only about 6 grams of sugar. It's rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity, and fibre, which aids digestion. You can eat it sliced or scoop it out with a spoon for a quick and refreshing snack.

4. Grapefruit

With only about 8 grams of sugar per half, grapefruit is a great low-sugar citrus option. It is hydrating and packed with vitamin C, making it perfect for a refreshing snack. Eating it fresh or lightly sprinkled with cinnamon enhances its taste without adding sugar.

5. Cucumber

Often mistaken for a vegetable, cucumber is technically a fruit with almost no sugar. It's hydrating and a great source of fibre, making it a perfect crunchy snack. You can slice it and enjoy it with a dip like hummus or sprinkle it with a little lemon juice and salt.

6. Tomatoes

Another fruit often confused for a vegetable, tomatoes have minimal sugar and are rich in antioxidants like lycopene. They can be eaten raw, sliced into salads, or paired with cheese for a nutritious snack. Cherry tomatoes make a particularly convenient grab-and-go option.

7. Watermelon

Despite its natural sweetness, watermelon is relatively low in sugar, with about 6 grams per cup. It's incredibly hydrating and provides electrolytes, making it an excellent snack on hot days. Eating watermelon chunks or blending them into a refreshing slushie can be a great way to enjoy it.

8. Apples

While apples contain natural sugars, green apples have less sugar than their red counterparts, with about 10 grams per medium fruit. They are high in fibre and make a great crunchy snack. Pairing them with nut butter or cheese makes them even more filling.

These low-sugar fruits are not only nutritious but also naturally delicious, making them excellent choices for snacking while keeping sugar intake in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.