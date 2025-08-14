"Stop, Our Child Will Get Hurt": On Camera, Family's Ordeal In Noida Cab

A couple and their daughter had to plead with a taxi driver for many kilometres before he stopped his speeding car and allowed the passengers to deboard.

The incident was reported when the family was travelling in a taxi from Greater Noida West to Connaught Place. Around 10 minutes into the journey, the driver was asked to stop by traffic policemen. Instead of stopping, he increased the speed and started driving in a rash manner.

In a viral video of the incident, the couple can be heard asking the driver to stop the car so they can deboard. They also tell him that the police is following them and he won't be able to escape. The couple also say that their daughter is scared, with the woman asking the driver to just slow down so they can jump out.

Seconds after the child cried out, the cab driver stopped the car and the family deboarded. They alleged that the taxi had collided with a car earlier.

The family is yet to file a police complaint.