Noida School Holidays Extended Till January 15 Amid Dense Fog, Extreme Cold

Noida School Holidays: The District Basic Education Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rahul Panwar, has extended school holidays across the district till January 15, 2026. Classes from Nursery to Class 8 were earlier suspended till January 10 due to cold wave and dense fog conditions. However, as per a fresh order issued in compliance with directions from the District Magistrate, the suspension has been further extended, keeping students' safety in mind.

The notice applies to all affiliated school boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), UP Board, and other recognised boards in the district. Schools have been instructed to strictly follow the order.

Noida Weather: IMD Prediction

Noida today featured among the top 10 most polluted cities in India, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 286, which falls under the "poor" category.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are likely to persist till January 13, with temperatures dropping as low as 6 degrees Celsius. On January 14 and 15, fog or mist is expected during the early morning hours.

Dense Fog Likely on January 16 and 17

The IMD has also forecast dense fog conditions on January 16 and 17, 2026. In view of this, students and parents may expect a further extension of school closures. The maximum temperature during this period is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Punjab School Holidays

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced school holidays across the state due to dense fog and severe cold conditions. Classes in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools in Punjab will remain suspended till January 13