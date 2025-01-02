Noida Schools Till Class 8 Closed Amid Severe Coldwave Conditions

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Thursday, January 2 has ordered closure of all schools till Class 8 in the district amid the severe coldwave conditions taking a toll on normal lives. All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed until further notice.

"In compliance with the directives issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and considering the dense fog and extreme cold, all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district (affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others) recognised for classes Nursery to 8 will remain closed until further notice, effective immediately. Strict adherence to this order is required," read the official order from the District Basic Education Officer.

Action To Be Taken For Non-Compliance With Order

The official order states that all government and private schools in the district, up to Class 8, will remain closed until further notice. Any violation of this directive will result in action by the District Basic Education Officer. Online classes will be conducted for students, though details regarding their commencement have not been provided.

Order Applicable To All Boards



The order applies to schools affiliated with all boards, including the UP Board, CBSE, and others. Schools up to Class 8 across all boards will remain closed.

Primary Schools Recently Closed For 15 Days



Two days ago, an order was issued to close all primary schools (up to Class 5) in Uttar Pradesh, including both government and private institutions, from December 31 to January 14. All schools will remain completely closed until further notice.