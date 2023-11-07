Noida Schools Shut Till November 10 As Air Quality Turns Severe

Noida air pollution: Classes for students up to standard 9 will remain suspended until November 10.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration issued an order on Tuesday for the suspension of physical classes in Noida and Greater Noida schools due to poor air quality. Classes for students up to standard 9 will remain suspended until November 10. This decision was made following the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan Stage-IV by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), as the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR has reached the severe category, with a reading of over 400 AQI.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma issued this directive, instructing all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar to comply with the GRAP Stage-IV order by discontinuing physical classes for students from pre-school to Class 9 and transitioning to online instruction until November 10.

"All schools in Gautam Budha Nagar district are directed to follow the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan Stage-IV by discontinuing physical classes from Pre-School to Class 9 until November 10 and conduct lessons in online mode," the order by the district magistrate reads.