Noida Schools To Stay Shut Till Class 8 "Until Further Orders" Due To Cold Wave

With both minimum and maximum temperatures plummeting in Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Thursday ordered all schools up to Class 8 to remain shut "till further orders".

In a letter to principals of all schools, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said cold winter weather and foggy conditions sweeping through major areas are likely to cause inconvenience to students travelling to schools.

Mr Panwar said on the directions of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, all board-recognised schools have been ordered to stay shut till further orders. He also said that any violation of the directive could attract strict action.

A winter chill has gripped North India, as temperatures continue to drop following the New Year, affecting several states.

On Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said western and northern parts of central India are expected to experience more cold wave days than usual during January.

Large swathes of Uttar Pradesh witnessed maximum temperatures dipping by more than 5 degrees Celsius earlier this week. On Wednesday, a layer of fog engulfs Ayodhya as the temperature dropped in the city. In Meerut, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, in Lucknow at 10 degrees Celsius, as per the weather body.

On December 16, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had asked all schools in the district to start classes from 9 am in view of the weather conditions.

Separately, the administration ordered schools to switch to hybrid mode of teaching for students up to Class 5 due to pollution and implementation of GRAP III restrictions.

Amid similar prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has announced winter holidays for schools from January 1 to 15. Schools in Haryana will also observe their break during this period.

