Dense Fog Wraps Delhi, Nearby Cities, Visibility Drops to Zero In Many Places

A dense fog wrapped the national capital and surrounding areas Wednesday morning as cold wave conditions persisted in northern India. Visibility dropped to zero in many places, posing to a risk to rail and flight operations.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 9 degrees Celsius in the morning with the weather office predicting fog again in the evening and night. Flights operations are normal, but the airport has asked fliers to stay updated about their flights.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted," said Delhi Airport in repeated alerts.

Train schedules were disrupted due to fog yesterday as well with at least 39 trains running late till 6:30 am on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Office (IMD) had forecast dense fog in the morning and a cloudy sky later in the day along with chances of light rain during evening or night.

The average air quality remains in the "poor" category.