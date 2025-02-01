Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Flight Ops Hit

Dense fog engulfed Delhi and NCR on Saturday morning, prompting the Indira Gandhi International Airport and airlines to issue and advisory. IndiGo said flight schedules will be impacted, advising travellers to plan their travel accordingly.

The temperature as of 8.30 am was 11.3 degrees Celsius. As per FlightRadar24, the average delay in departures was at 26 minutes.

Delhi wrapped up a rather warm January with Friday's maximum temperature reaching 27 degrees Celsius, making it the city's warmest day in the month since 2019.

The month's average maximum temperature was 21.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the long-period average of 20.1 degrees Celsius, marking it as Delhi's warmest January since 2019.

Meteorologists attributed the warmer-than-usual January to the absence of strong western disturbances, which typically bring rain, lowering the temperature.

Many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were also enveloped with dense fog, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Forecasts suggest Delhi's air will continue to hover in the 'very poor' category until February 3, with slight improvements expected thereafter.