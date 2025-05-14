Delhi Airport To Shut Runway 28/10 For 90 Days From June 15 For Major Upgrade

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will close Runway 28/10 for 90 days. The closure begins June 15, 2025, to upgrade the Instrument Landing System. The upgrade aims to improve safety during low-visibility winter fog conditions.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will temporarily close Runway 28/10 for 90 days starting June 15, 2025, to upgrade its Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT III-B standards. This enhancement will enable aircraft to land safely during low-visibility conditions, particularly addressing challenges posed by Delhi's dense winter fog.

The decision follows a previous attempt in April that was curtailed due to unforeseen challenges, including unseasonal easterly winds that reduced the airport's operational capacity, leading to over 400 flight delays. To mitigate such issues during the upcoming closure, the airport plans to utilise its other runways, taking advantage of the westerly winds expected during this period.

IGIA, India's busiest airport, handles approximately 1,300 flight movements daily and operates four runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28. Currently, Terminal 2 (T2) is closed for maintenance, with operations shifted to Terminals 1 (T1) and 3 (T3).

Generally, a runway is numbered at both ends, indicating the directions for landing and departure of planes. Sometimes, they are interchangeably used, like RW 28/10 is also mentioned as RW 10/28.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the airport, had already said on Monday (May 5th) that as per the approved plan, runway RW 28/10 will be closed again from mid-June to mid-September 2025, following the peak tourist season, when wind direction is also expected to shift.