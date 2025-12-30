School Holidays 2025: Are Schools Closed Tomorrow In Noida Due To Dense Fog

School Holidays 2025: The Office of the District Basic Education Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has announced holidays for all schools in the district until January 1, 2025, citing dense fog and severe cold conditions. As per the official notice, classes from nursery to Class 12 have been suspended.

The order was issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar. Schools affiliated with all boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), Uttar Pradesh Board, and others, have been directed to remain closed.

"In compliance with the instructions issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and considering the dense fog and extreme cold, all schools (Nursery to Class 12) recognised by various boards such as CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and others operating in Gautam Budh Nagar district will remain closed from December 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026," the notice stated.

The order further mentioned that it must be strictly followed. However, teachers and staff of government, non-government, and council schools have been instructed to report to schools as usual.

When Will Schools Reopen?

Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar will reopen on January 2, 2026, as the holiday period extends until January 1.

Bihar and Jharkhand Schools Closed

In Bihar, classes have been suspended until December 30, while schools in Jharkhand will remain closed until December 31 due to cold wave conditions that could impact children's health. The decision came after Ranchi was placed under a yellow alert and Patna continued to record very low temperatures.