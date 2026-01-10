Uttar Pradesh Revises School Admission Rules Under RTE Act, Check Details

UP School RTE Admission Rules: The Uttar Pradesh government has revised the admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, removing the mandatory requirement of a child's Aadhaar card for school admissions. The move is aimed at simplifying enrolment and reducing hurdles faced by families from disadvantaged sections.

Under the revised framework, the state has restructured the admission process for entry into unaided private schools under the RTE Act. Earlier, Aadhaar cards of the child as well as both parents were mandatory for submitting online applications.

Officials said the change is intended to ensure smoother access to education and prevent genuine beneficiaries from being excluded due to documentation issues.

Commenting on the decision, Additional Chief Secretary (Basic and Secondary Education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma told The Times of India, "Our effort is to make ease of living a reality, especially for families genuinely belonging to disadvantaged groups, in keeping with the spirit of the RTE Act."

Aadhaar Required Only For Financial Assistance

According to the fresh directives, Aadhaar will now be required only for the disbursal of financial assistance under the RTE Act. The reimbursement amount will be transferred exclusively to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of parents.

While filling the application form, parents will need to provide details of an Aadhaar-linked bank account. In this process, Aadhaar information of at least one parent will be required, but not that of the child.

Admission Targets And School Capacity

An official order issued to all District Magistrates-who also serve as presidents of the District Education Project Committees-clarifies that admissions under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 will be capped at 25% of the total intake capacity of the entry-level class (pre-primary or Class 1) in unaided private schools within each district.

District-wise annual admission targets will be determined accordingly.

Eligibility Criteria: Age Limits

The revised guidelines also specify age-based eligibility for different classes:

Children aged 3 years or above but below 4 years will be eligible for nursery

Children aged 4 years or above but below 5 years will be eligible for Lower Kindergarten (LKG)

Children aged 6 to 7 years will be eligible for Class 1

Verification And School Allotment Process