According to the Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, joint pain affects about 22 to 39% of adults in India, which translates to millions of adults across India. Specifically, knee osteoarthritis being one of the most common and debilitating causes of joint pain. As this widespread issue continues to impact quality of life, many are turning to traditional Indian remedies for effective relief. One such remedy gaining attention is kali haldi, or black turmeric, a rare and vibrant variant of the familiar turmeric root. Despite its name, black turmeric reveals a striking dark-blue hue when sliced, setting it apart from the more common yellow variety. This unique appearance is matched by its growing reputation for potentially easing joint pain.

But could drinking black turmeric tea truly offer relief for those suffering from chronic joint discomfort? To look at this with a fresh perspective, there are various modern nutritional studies that are proving that certain people could definitely benefit from drinking kali haldi ki chai for their joint pain problems, but they need to exercise caution.

Is Drinking Kali Haldi Or Black Turmeric Tea Beneficial For Joint Pain?

The answer to this question is yes, but only to a certain extent, as everybody has a different body which absorbs ingredients differently. The beneficial components of black turmeric that could ease joint pain are curcuminoids, flavonoids and essential oils, which are also present in the yellow variant of turmeric. The only difference in these two varieties is that there is limited evidence through clinical trials. There are pharmacological studies that suggest potential benefits against arthritis and joint inflammation. There is a need for more human-based studies to effectively say that drinking black turmeric tea could be beneficial for joint pain relief. Here are what these preliminary studies have documented:

These studies have identified active compounds in black turmeric with strong binding to inflammatory targets, suggesting anti-arthritic potential.

Another study in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (2023) details traditional uses and modern pharmacological evidence, including anti-inflammatory activity that eases joint pain.

While there are multiple studies that indicate drinking black turmeric tea can be beneficial for joint pain, it is important to take a cautious approach that involves considerations related to medication interference.

According to the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry (2024), the antioxidant and body regulation effects of black turmeric play an active role in managing musculoskeletal pain.

Like yellow turmeric, black turmeric also has strong anti-inflammatory effects that can reduce joint pain, but the main factor lies in how suitable your body is to black turmeric compounds.

According to the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology (2023), turmeric has a component known as curcumin, which has proven to ease the pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A long-lasting disease that mainly affects the joints, marked by swelling, inflammation, persistent joint pain and chronic inflammation in the body.

This is mainly due to black turmeric's unique phytochemicals, which are only present in this turmeric variant.

How To Prepare Black Turmeric Tea

Like the classic yellow turmeric tea, black turmeric tea also needs to be prepared in a specific manner for effectiveness. Here is a simple preparation method for the same:

Use a small piece of whole black turmeric if available, or black turmeric powder, and the quantity of the same depends on multiple factors.

For the exact dose, consult a medical professional, as most people with joint pain are on prescribed medication for pain management.

Black turmeric tea is a general wellness trend, not a medical prescription for joint pain.

Risks And Precautions Involved With Black Turmeric

There are various limitations for its usage, as the documented results are limited and need further scrutiny. Here are the risks you should know before hopping on the trend and precautions to take for safety:

Possible gastrointestinal side effects include stomach discomfort, bloating, painful stomach cramps and excessive fluid loss.

There is strong evidence of interaction with medications like blood thinners and diabetes medications.

Note: Consult a medical professional who can guide you on safe black turmeric usage methods.

Like every natural remedy, it is important not to blindly follow wellness trends but to use them in the right manner as complementary therapy for health issues.

Black turmeric shows promising results, but these are all preliminary findings that need further validation. Always consult a medical professional when suddenly changing your daily routine, as only healthcare providers can guide you on safe usage.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.