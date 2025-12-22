This Simple Test Can Help Evaluate Your Heart Health; It's Not Cholesterol Or Blood pressure

With an alarming rise in heart issues, keeping it healthy has become non-negotiable. A healthy heart is vital for overall well-being as it plays a crucial role in pumping blood throughout the body, supplying oxygen and nutrients to various organs and tissues. A well-functioning heart supports physical activity, maintains energy levels, and contributes to mental clarity and emotional stability. Several parameters can help assess heart health. These commonly include blood pressure numbers, cholesterol levels, BMI and blood sugar levels. However, renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra says that a simple test, other than these classic methods, can help determine the status of your heart.

This test quietly reveals your heart's strength

"It's not your cholesterol, nor your blood pressure. It's your resting heart rate when you are sitting calmly or lying down. The number of beats your heart takes each minute is called resting heart rate, and it is one of the simplest yet most powerful clues about your heart fitness," Dr. Chopra says in an Instagram video.

A resting heart rate is a powerful tool for assessing heart health, as it reflects how well your heart is functioning. This is the number of times your heart beats per minute while at rest. A lower resting heart rate generally indicates better cardiovascular fitness and heart efficiency.

Recommended readings:

According to Dr. Chopra, the recommended heart rate should be:

For healthy adults : 60-80 beats per minute

: 60-80 beats per minute For athletes or highly fit individuals: 40-50 beats per minute

A lower resting heart rate signifies a more efficient heart, often seen in physically fit individuals. "A less trained person might need 70 beats to move the same blood volume that a fit heart manages in 50 beats. That's efficiency at its best," explains Dr. Chopra.

How to measure your resting heart rate:

1. Choose a time: The best time to measure this is first thing in the morning, before getting out of bed.

2. Find your pulse: You can locate your pulse on your wrist or neck.

3. Count the beats: Use a clock to count the number of beats for 60 seconds. Alternatively, you can count for 30 seconds and multiply by two.

4. Record the rate: Keep track of your resting heart rate over several days to get an accurate average.

What causes a rapid heart rate?

"A consistently high resting heart rate means that your heart is under stress," says Dr. Chopra. This happens due to:

Poor sleep

Dehydration

Chronic stress

Excess caffeine

Medical issues

Tips for maintaining heart health

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while limiting saturated fats, trans fats, and sugars

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week

Drink plenty of water to keep your body functioning well

Smoking cessation and moderation in alcohol drinking can greatly reduce heart disease risks

Practice relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises to alleviate stress. Also, maintain a healthy sleep cycle

"Track your resting heart rate over time. A sudden jump upwards may be your body's early warning sign telling you something's off before the bigger problem shows up," advises the cardiologist.

Warning signs of heart issues you shouldn't ignore:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Palpitations

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Swelling

Extreme fatigue

Recognising the importance of a healthy heart and monitoring relevant parameters can empower individuals to take charge of their cardiovascular health proactively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.