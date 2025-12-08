"Heart Attacks Aren't Silent, There Are Subtle Symptoms," Cardiologist Lists All Warnings Signs

According to the World Health Organisation, heart attacks account for more than four out of five cardiovascular disease deaths. A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when the blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is blocked, usually due to a blood clot. This interruption prevents the heart from getting the oxygen it needs, which can cause damage or death to the heart muscle. It can be life-threatening because the heart is crucial for pumping blood throughout the body. If enough heart muscle is damaged, it can lead to severe complications, including heart failure, arrhythmias, or even sudden cardiac arrest. A heart attack is typically an emergency, however, recognising the symptoms of a heart attack early can lead to timely medical intervention, which is essential for saving lives.

Dr. Alok Chopra, a leading cardiologist, recently took to Instagram to share the top 5 early symptoms of a heart attack that shouldn't be ignored.

Early symptoms of a heart attack

"You avoid the risk of a sudden heart attack by recognising the early signs that your heart gives," Dr. Chopra said at the beginning of the video.

Here are 5 red flags which you must not ignore:

1. Chest pain or exertion

Chest pain is a classic symptom of a heart attack. While it can be associated with a variety of issues, from non-serious conditions like heartburn to serious events like heart attacks. Therefore, it is crucial to identify the pattern. "It usually starts in the centre of the chest, near the solar plexus, even though your heart sits on the left. This pain then moves upwards, first as a choking or throttling feeling in your neck and then spreading into the jaw. It can also travel to both the arms," Dr. Chopra explained.

"It may come and go, but it doesn't make it safe. This crushing pain is called angina, which is a classic warning for heart artery blockage," he added.

2. Breathlessness with activity

"Breathlessness with activity happens at peak exertion, like brisk walking or climbing stairs. The key sign is that it eases off when you rest. That's an on-and-off breathlessness, which means that your heart isn't getting enough blood supply," Dr. Chopra said. If you see someone having this issue, encourage them to sit down and seek medical help.

3. Leg swelling or weight gain

Swelling in the legs or unexpected weight gain can signal fluid retention due to the heart's inability to pump blood effectively. This can be a sign of heart failure or imminent heart issues. Monitoring weight and leg swelling can be essential for recognising changes in heart health.

4. Low stamina or unusual fatigue

"If regular chores suddenly exhaust you, it may be because your heart isn't delivering enough oxygen to your muscles," the cardiologist explained.

5. Dizziness, fainting, or a fast heartbeat

These symptoms can signify several issues, including reduced blood flow to the brain or heart rhythm problems. Dizziness or fainting warrants immediate medical attention, as it may be a precursor to a heart attack or other serious conditions.

"These rhythm disturbances can be silent killers if left unchecked. Now, these are not small inconveniences; they are warning signals. Catch them early, act quickly, and you can protect your heart and your life," Dr. Chopra concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.