Just 30 Minutes Of Japanese Walking Can Help Boost Heart Health And Support Weight Loss

Walking is a simple yet effective form of exercise that offers numerous health benefits. It helps maintain a healthy weight, improves mental health, and is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Many individuals aim to achieve a daily goal of 10,000 steps for effective results, though this can often be challenging. Fortunately, the Japanese walking technique, also known as interval walking, provides a solution. This method has been found to offer more benefits than traditional step counting, and experts worldwide have praised it for its health-boosting properties.'

Japanese walking technique for better health: Know the benefits

For the unversed, the Japanese interval walking method focuses on the intensity of movement rather than simply the number of steps taken. This exercise alternates between periods of brisk walking and slower walking, making it both simple and effective.

How to perform

You need to alternate 3 minutes of slow walking with three minutes of brisk walking, like you are rushing to an important meeting.

Start with a 5-10 minute warm-up to prep your muscles.

Walk briskly for 2-3 minutes, which should elevate your heart rate significantly. Then, walk at a slower pace for 2-3 minutes to allow your heart rate to decrease.

Repeat this for 20-30 minutes.

Wrap up with some stretches or cool down exercises to relax your muscles.

Benefits of Japanese walking method:

1. Better mental health

Several studies have shown that exercise boosts endorphin secretion, which enhances your overall mood. Similarly, the Japanese walking technique can improve your mood and enhance overall mental health.

2. Effective weight loss

Studies show that the Japanese walking technique promotes greater weight loss compared to moderate-paced walking. The bursts of brisk walking increase calorie burn, while the recovery phase keeps metabolism elevated.

3. Improved cardiovascular health

Interval walking supports heart health by helping to maintain healthy blood pressure and reducing the risk of hypertension and related complications. It serves as an excellent aerobic activity, significantly elevating your heart rate. This method can enhance cardiovascular fitness and lower the risk of stroke by improving circulation and minimising cholesterol buildup in arteries.

4. Easy on the joints

Studies indicate that interval walking is less stressful on your bones and joints than running.

5. Improves sleep

Regular exercise regulates the Circadian rhythm, leading to a more consistent sleep schedule. Practising interval walking can improve sleep patterns by helping you fall asleep faster and deepening sleep quality.

Tips for beginners

Start slowly with shorter durations of brisk and steady walking

A 30-minute walking session can yield effective results

Always warm up and cool down to prevent muscle injuries

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water

Japanese walking can offer some impressive benefits. It can be a fun and effective approach to losing weight and enhancing your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.