Forget 10,000 Steps, Japanese Interval Walking Is What You Need To Stay Fit

For years, the "10,000 steps a day" goal has been advocated as the ultimate method to lose weight and maintain physical fitness. No doubt, completing 10,000 steps a day helps boost physical fitness, burns calories, reduces heart disease risk, and boosts overall health and well-being. However, amid busy schedules, many fail to do so. Recently, health experts across the world and studies suggest that the quality and intensity of movement may be just as, if not more, important than the quantity of steps taken. Therefore, the Japanese interval walking has gained attention over the past few months.

What is Japanese interval walking?

Japanese interval walking is also known as interval walking training. It is a form of walking exercise that alternates between periods of slow and fast walking. This is a simple yet effective form of exercise that can offer multiple benefits other than just weight loss.

Japanese interval walking involves walking at a fast pace for 2-3 minutes, followed by three minutes of relaxed, slower walking. Repeat this cycle for 30 minutes for effective results. Just like any other workout, prep your muscles with a 5-10 minute warm-up and finish with some cool-down exercises or stretches for 5-10 minutes to bring your heart rate back to normal.

Health benefits of Japanese Interval Walking

1. Improves heart health

Interval walking is an excellent aerobic activity. Brisk walking elevates your heart rate significantly.

2. Boosts metabolism

This walking method can help increase metabolic rate even after exercise, resulting in better weight loss.

3. Promotes better blood sugar

Studies indicate that interval walking can help regulate blood glucose levels more effectively than continuous moderate walking, reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes.

4. Helps with weight loss

This walking technique helps you maximize calorie expenditure, often leading to more effective weight loss compared to a consistent walking pace.

5. Improves muscle strength

The faster intervals engage more muscle groups with greater intensity, helping build muscle strength

6. Better joint health

Studies indicate that interval walking is less stressful on your bones and joints than running.

Japanese interval walking is a simple and targeted approach that can help you get maximum results without spending hours. A study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings found that older adults who engaged in interval walking had greater improvements in blood pressure, aerobic fitness, and leg strength compared to those who simply walked at a steady pace

While the 10,000 steps goal can offer multiple health benefits, the Japanese walking technique can be a fun and effective approach to losing weight and enhancing your overall health, often in less time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.