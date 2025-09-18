Fitness Coach Calls Walking The Most Underrated Fat-Loss Tool, Shares 7 Tips To Burn More Fat

Walking is often overlooked as a fitness tool, but fitness coach Dan Go says it may be the most underrated way to burn fat effectively. In a recent Instagram post, he shared seven evidence-based "cheat codes" that can turn ordinary walks into fat-burning workouts.

1. Japanese Interval Walking:

Alternate between 3 minutes of fast walking and 3 minutes of slow walking for 30 minutes. Studies show this approach increases fat burn, improves VO2 max, and lowers blood pressure better than steady-paced walking.

2. Incline Walking:

Walking on a 5% incline can boost calorie burn by nearly 50%, while a 10% incline can double it. It also reduces stress on knees, shifting the effort to hips and glutes.

3. Walk After Meals:

Walking just 2-5 minutes after eating can reduce glucose spikes by around 30%, leading to fewer cravings and improved energy.

4. Fasted Morning Walk:

Walking before breakfast helps your body use fat as fuel. Doing it outside also resets your body clock and energises you for the day.

5. Under-the-Desk Treadmill:

For those with tight schedules, pairing a standing desk with an under-desk treadmill can help increase daily step count without interrupting work.

6. Pyramid Walking Intervals:

Start with 5 minutes of easy walking, then gradually increase speed and incline every 10 minutes. End with 4 minutes of intense walking, then cool down.

7. Rucking:

Carry 5-10% of your body weight in a backpack while walking. This not only boosts calorie burn but also strengthens your core, legs, and bones. "Walking is the most underrated fat-loss tool," Dan says, emphasising that small adjustments can bring big results.