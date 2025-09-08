7 Reasons Why Japanese Walking Technique Is Better Than The Traditional 10,000 Steps

Are you struggling to complete 10,00 steps a day? You are not alone. Many people start the day motivated but find it challenging to meet their step goal by the end of the day. Instead of aiming for the traditional 10,000 steps, you can try a 30-minute walking technique which is even more effective. This walking method will not only help you lose weight but offer numerous other health benefits. "The Japanese discovered a walking technique with more benefits than the traditional 10,000 steps, it is called interval walking," said Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist, in an Instagram video.

Japanese interval walking, also known as interval walking training, emphasizes the quality and intensity of movement rather than just the number of steps taken. This form of walking exercise alternates between periods of fast (or brisk) walking and slow walking. Developed in Japan, this technique has recently gained global attention for being time-efficient and highly effective.

"Alternate 3 minutes of slow walking with three minutes of brisk walking like you are rushing to an important meeting. Do this daily for 30 minutes, and the results are impressive," Dr. Sethis mentioned.

Benefits of interval walking

1. Better blood pressure

Maintaining a healthy blood pressure is crucial for overall heart health. Interval walking can help you regulate blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of hypertension and related complications.

2. Reduced stroke risk

An active lifestyle and a healthy diet can lower the likelihood of strokes. Dr. Sethi mentions that Japanese interval walking can reduce stroke risk. Additionally, improving circulation, reducing high blood pressure, and minimizing cholesterol buildup in the arteries also help prevent strokes.

3. Improved mood

Studies indicate that exercise improves your mood by promoting endorphin secretion. The unique walking technique can put you in a positive mood and improve overall mental well-being.

4. Boosted immunity

Regular physical activity, including interval walking, can strengthen the immune system, enhancing your body's ability to fend off illnesses and infections.

5. Better sleep quality

Regularly practicing interval walking can improve sleep patterns by helping you fall asleep faster and deepening sleep quality. Regular exercise can also help regulate the Circadian rhythm, leading to a more consistent sleep schedule.

6. Improved cardiovascular health and overall fitness

Interval walking is an excellent aerobic activity. Brisk walking elevates your heart rate significantly. Studies show that this method can improve cardiovascular health and fitness significantly.

7. Joint friendly

Studies indicate that interval walking is less stressful on your bones and joints than running.

How to begin

"To start, walk at a comfortable pace for 3-5 minutes, then alternate slow and brisk walking. Finish with a 3-5 min cool down," Dr. Sethi explained.

Prep your muscles with a 5-10 minute warm-up.

Walk briskly for 2-3 minutes. This should be at a speed that elevates your heart rate significantly. Then, walk at a slower pace for 2-3 minutes to allow your heart rate to decrease.

Repeat this cycle for 20-30 minutes.

Finish with some cool-down exercises or stretches for 5-10 minutes to bring your heart rate back to normal.

Japanese interval walking can also help you lose weight, improve muscle strength, boost metabolism, and promote better blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.