This Japanese Walking Technique Is Better Than 10,000 Steps: Doctor Explains How

Do you want to lose weight and boost your overall health simply by walking? We have a unique walking technique that may offer more benefits than the traditional 10,000 steps. The Japanese interval walking is currently trending, and for good reason.

Japanese interval walking, also known as interval walking training, is a form of walking exercise that alternates between periods of fast (or brisk) walking and slow walking. Developed in Japan, this technique has gained popularity for its simplicity and effectiveness in fitness routines.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist, revealed some impressive health benefits of interval walking.

"The Japanese have discovered a walking technique with more benefits than the traditional 10,000 steps. It is called interval walking, which includes alternating three minutes of slow walking with three minutes of brisk walking, like you are rushing to an important meeting," he said.

How to perform interval walking

Warm up: Prep your muscles with a 5-10 minute warm-up.

Start walking: Walk briskly for 2-3 minutes. This should be at a speed that elevates your heart rate significantly. Then, walk at a slower pace for 2-3 minutes to allow your heart rate to decrease.

Repeat this cycle for 20-30 minutes.

Cool down: Finish with some cool-down exercises or stretches for 5-10 minutes to bring your heart rate back to normal.

"Do this for 30 minutes daily, and the results are impressive," the expert advised.

Benefits of Japanese Interval Walking

This walking technique helps you maximize calorie expenditure, often leading to more effective weight loss compared to a consistent walking pace. It also boosts your metabolism, allowing your body to burn calories even at rest.

The expert mentioned several additional health benefits, including "better blood pressure, reduced stroke risk, improved mood, boosted immunity and better sleep quality. Studies show that this method can improve cardiovascular health and fitness significantly." Additionally, interval walking is less stressful on the joints compared to running.

How to start

"To start, walk at a comfortable pace for 3 to 5 minutes, then alternate between slow and brisk walking. Finish with a 3-5 minute cool down," Dr. Sethi recommended.

Incorporating Japanese interval walking into your routine can be a fun and effective approach to losing weight and enhancing your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.