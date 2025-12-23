India's 'Baahubali' Rocket To Launch Heaviest-Ever Satellite Tomorrow: 10 Points

India's mighty 'Baahubali' rocket is poised to make history as the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3), ISRO's heavyweight champion, will roar into its eighth mission on Wednesday morning - this time carrying BlueBird 6, a next-gen communications satellite from US innovator AST SpaceMobile. The goal? To beam broadband straight from space to ordinary smartphones, no special gear required. The lift off is expected on December 24 at 8.54 am (IST).

Add image caption here

Here's all about the rocket: