Why Sustainable Diet Is Best For Weight Loss & How To Follow It

In a world overwhelmed by fad diets and quick-fix as weight loss solutions, the concept of a sustainable diet offers a refreshing and long-term approach to health and well-being. A sustainable diet is one that promotes health and well-being while minimizing environmental impact. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), such diets are rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and nuts, and low in salt, free sugars, and fats (particularly saturated and trans fats). But what exactly does it mean, and how can it aid in weight loss? Let's delve into the science and practical strategies that make a sustainable diet both effective and achievable.

This approach not only supports individual health but also contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving freshwater, and preserving biodiversity. Along with all this, sustainable diet can be highly effective for weight loss. Unlike restrictive diets that are difficult to maintain, sustainable eating focuses on balanced nutrition and healthy portion sizes, making it easier to adhere to in the long term.

Research indicates that diets promoting high intake of whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and nuts, while limiting salt, free sugars, and fats, are associated with lower obesity rates. Moreover, sustainable diets often align with calorie control and nutrient density, which are crucial for weight management. Below we discuss some simple tips you can follow when trying a sustainable diet for weight loss.

Tips to help you follow a sustainable diet for weight loss

1. Prioritise whole foods

Emphasise on adding whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and nuts in your meals. These foods are super nutrient-dense and support satiety which helps in reducing the likelihood of overeating.

2. Limit processed foods

Reduce your intake of processed and ultra-processed foods high in added sugars, unhealthy fats and sodium. These can hugely contribute to weight gain and other health issues.

3. Control portion sizes

Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid consuming excess calories. Using smaller plates and serving sizes can help regulate intake.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can aid digestion and help control appetite which helps preventing overeating.

5. Plan meals ahead

Preparing meals in advance can help you make healthier choices and avoid the temptation of fast food or unhealthy snacks.

6. Incorporate physical activity

Regular physical activity complements a healthy diet and is essential for weight loss and overall health.

7. Practice mindful eating

Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues to prevent overeating. Eating slowly and without distractions can improve digestion and satisfaction.

8. Choose plant-based proteins

Incorporating more plant-based proteins, such as lentils, beans, and tofu, can reduce calorie intake and environmental impact.

9. Include healthy fats

Opt for sources of unsaturated fats like olive oil, avocados, and nuts, which are beneficial for heart health and satiety.

10. Seek professional guidance

Consult with a healthcare provider or nutritionist to tailor a sustainable diet plan that meets your individual health needs and goals.

By adopting a sustainable diet, you not only work towards achieving a healthy weight but also contribute to the well-being of the planet. Remember, the key is consistency and making informed choices that align with both your health goals and environmental considerations.

