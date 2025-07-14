How To Burn Belly Fat: From Diet To Exercise, Here's A Complete Guide

Belly fat, also known as visceral fat, poses several health risks. Several studies have highlighted the potential side effects of visceral fat that can be detrimental to health in many ways. Belly fat is linked to higher blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and inflammation, all of which can lead to cardiovascular issues. Some studies have also shown that excess abdominal fat can disrupt the body's insulin response, increasing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, belly fat can contribute to hormonal disturbances, metabolic conditions and even increase the risk of certain cancers.

When left uncontrolled, belly fat can lead to irreversible damage. However, belly fat is preventable and treatable. From diet to lifestyle changes, several factors can help you lose belly fat effectively in a sustainable manner.

A complete guide to losing belly fat

1. Diet changes

A well-balanced diet helps maintain a healthy weight, ensures optimal nutrient intake and promotes overall health. To reduce belly fat:

Focus on consuming whole foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Consume protein-rich foods and add healthy fats to your diet.

Minimise consumption of sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods. Opt for natural sweeteners and whole fruits instead.

Consider reducing refined carbs and replacing them with whole grains that are higher in fibre.

Add enough fibre and protein to your diet. Both fibre and protein keep you full for longer and prevent excess calorie consumption.

2. Exercise regularly

A well-rounded workout routine that combines cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and core exercises can help you target belly fat and reduce overall weight.

Engage in cardio exercises for at least 150 minutes a week to help burn calories and reduce belly fat.

Incorporate resistance exercises at least twice a week to build muscle, which increases metabolic rate and helps with fat loss.

While spot reduction is not possible, a core workout will help strengthen core muscles and tone the abdomen.

Other lifestyle changes

1. Sleep well to lose weight

Good quality sleep for at least 7-9 hours each night helps support your weight loss journey. Poor sleep is linked to increased hunger and higher levels of stress hormones, which can contribute to weight gain around the belly.

2. Manage stress

Elevated cortisol levels can lead to overeating, triggering belly fat deposition. Incorporate stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises into your routine.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking water helps regulate appetite and enhance metabolic processes. Aim for at least 8 cups (64 ounces) of water daily, or more if you're active or living in a hot climate.

Weight loss is a complex process. It is more than just counting calories. Several challenges can often leave you demotivated. Tracking your progress helps you acknowledge small achievements and motivate you to stay consistent.

If you're struggling to lose belly fat or are unsure about the best approach, consider consulting an expert for a personalised plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.