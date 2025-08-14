Nutritionist Reveals 10 "Painful Sacrifices" She Made To Lose 25kg In 4 Months

Losing weight can be challenging, but understanding the struggles and finding the right approach can help. A woman named Amaka has shared her weight loss journey, revealing how she lost 25kg in four months. On her Instagram, she said, At first, it was really hard, I complained, I almost gave up… But these were the sacrifices that changed my body and my mindset, and helped me see results faster, and it was so worth it at the end."

Here's the post:

1) No To Comfort Foods

Amaka said that saying no to her comfort food "will be really hard"; however, in order to get real results, she would have to let go of the junk and cut off completely late-night snacking. She said that it will be "really painful" to say no to chocolates, pastries, etc. "But every 'no' I said to junk was a 'yes' to my goals, and honestly, at the end it will be the best decision ever," she wrote.

2) Early Mornings Workouts

Amaka said that early morning is the best time to exercise because most times once she starts her day, she mostly procrastinates and never ever get to exercise till the next. "Waking up at 5:30/6:00 am to move my body when my bed was so hard, because that's when the sleep was sweetest, But those early workouts gave me consistency and discipline," she said.

3) Intermittent Fasting

Amaka revealed that she constantly made sure she was intentional with intermittent fasting, detoxing 2-3 days a week, "even on days I did not feel like". "I made a rule to always include 2-3 days of fruit/detox fast, which helped with snatching my waistline."

4) No To Night Out

She said no to nights out and totally eliminated fizzy drinks and alcohol. She said she also avoided places she knew would tempt her.

"My friends didn't always get it, but I knew my future self would thank me, and it will be all worth it and the end, and Yes it helped me from the endless cycle of having to restart my journey after overindulging whenever I went out."

5) Eating When I Needed, Not When I Wanted

"This is a hard decision but I noticed, if I wait until I was really hungry before I had something to eat, I always end up over-Eating or excessively snacking later during the day, so I made a decision to eat when it's my time to eat and not to keep pushing until I'm hungry and this helped eliminate cravings and I was always constantly satisfied with my daily meal portion, I stayed in a calorie deficit easily, and this is important to see results."

6) Pushing Through the Mental Battles

"I learnt the hard way that losing weight is more mental than physical The hardest part wasn't my body it was my mind telling me to quit. I had to fight the voice that said “It's not worth it” and keep going anyway, I had to constantly remind myself that this is beyond weightloss, it about a lifestyle change, maintaining a healthy body and breaking out of

endless procrastination."

7) Tracking Everything I Ate

She said that it was "annoying" and "time-consuming" at first. "But knowing exactly what went into my body kept me from lying to myself about my habits and food portions and helped me stay more on track."

8) Working Out and staying committed When I Didn't Feel Like It

"Rain, cramps, bad mood, a bad day, and even on days, they scale decided to misbehave I still showed up, even if it's not a 💯 because I know what matters is consistency, and to be honest, Motivation didn't get me results, discipline did."

9) Patience with the Scale

"I'll be keep reminding myself that Some weeks, my weight didn't move at all and it I know it will hurt, but I'll try my best to keep up showing up and pushing, trusting the process instead of letting frustration win and focusing on other ways of measuring my progress like taking pictures and retake my measurements"

10) Asked For Help And Strength From God

"This was less of a sacrifice, I constantly asked for help and strength from God daily to keep pushing, and He really failed me, because on daily my strength failed me He came through for me above my expectations, continuously renewed my strength, took control over my sugar cravings and blessed my hardwork with amazing results."