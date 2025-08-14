Blind Canadian Woman, 75, Regains Vision After Bizarre 'Tooth-In-Eye Surgery'

After a decade of blindness, a 75-year-old Canadian woman regained her sight thanks to a bizarre operation that surgically implanted a tooth into her left eye socket. According to the New York Post, Gail Lane lost her sight ten years ago due to complications from an autoimmune disorder that caused scarring to her corneas. She was one of the three Canadians to receive the rare osteo-odonto keratoprosthesis procedure, known colloquially as tooth-in-eye surgery.

According to the Post, Ms Lane underwent the rare and innovative procedure in February at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital in Vancouver. After 10 years without sight, she saw her partner's face and her dog's wagging tail for the very first time after the operation.

"I can see lots of colour, and I can see outside now," the 75-year-old told CBS News. "The trees and the grass and flowers - it's a wonderful feeling to be able to see some of those things again," she added.

Ms Lane said that in the weeks that followed the surgery, she gradually regained her ability to see. At first, she was just able to see light. Then, she could see movement and the wagging tail of her pet dog, Piper. Six months after the surgery was completed, Ms Lane saw the face of her beloved, Phil, whom she met after she lost her vision.

"I'm starting to see facial features on other people as well, which is also pretty exciting," said Ms Lane.

She said she hasn't been able to see her own face in detail yet, but hopes that too will come with time, aided by a new pair of glasses that she will be receiving soon.

According to the outlet, ophthalmologist Dr Greg Moloney from Vancouver's Mount Saint Joseph Hospital was the first to bring the operation to Canada. He explained the procedure in detail. He said that the first step is to remove a tooth from the patient, which is then implanted in their cheek for a few months until it is surrounded by a strong connective tissue.

Next, both the tooth and tissue are removed from the cheek, and a lens or plastic focusing telescope is fitted into a hole drilled into the pulpy mass, which is then stitched into the patient's eye socket.

"It's a complex and strange operation, but it basically involves replacing the cornea," said Dr Moloney, who noted the goal is to create a "structure that is strong enough to hold onto the plastic focusing telescope but is not going to be rejected by the body." He went on to describe the recovery process as uncomfortable but not painful.

Ms Lane said that she is thrilled to be able to do more things for herself now. "I'm hoping to have more mobility and independence in terms of short trips and walks here and there where I don't always have to have someone's arm for me to grab onto," she said.

"I'm just looking forward, really, to seeing what I can do or do again - and trying to just be patient and let my brain adjust a bit because that's another big part of this," she added.