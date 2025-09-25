Canada's Big Action Against 3 Khalistanis After NSA Doval's Call Against Terrorism

The Canadian police arrested three Khalistani terrorists -- including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's close aide, Inderjeet Singh Gosal -- over firearms-related charges last week. The three separatists were arrested during a traffic stop operation in Ontario on September 19, according to authorities.

The accused were presented before the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa on Monday and charged with offences, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon, among other offences, police said in a statement to NDTV.

What The Police Said

"The three individuals are facing firearms-related charges following a traffic stop in Oshawa. On Friday, September 19, 2025, at approximately 6:00 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 407 near Harmony Road in Oshawa, Ontario. As a result, 36-year-old Inderjeet Gosal from Caledon, 41-year-old Jagdeep Singh from Pickville in New York, USA, and 23-year-old Arman Singh from Toronto, were arrested and charged," the statement said.

According to police, the arrested are part of an ongoing investigation. The accused are likely to face formal charges, with the possibility of prison sentences.

Who Is Inderjeet Singh Gosal

Gosal, the right-hand man of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, became a key Canadian organiser for US-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) after the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

The 36-year-old extremist was also arrested in November 2024 by the Peel Regional Police following a violent altercation at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. However, he was granted a conditional release at the time.

Thaw In India-Canada Ties

The action against Khalistani separatists is seen as a notable departure from Canada's earlier permissive outlook towards separatist groups operating on its soil under the cover of free speech.

The arrests happened just a day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi with a focus on repairing the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following a diplomatic spat over the killing of Sikh separatist Nijjar in 2023.

During the meeting, Doval pressed Canada to act against Khalistanis who were involved in anti-India terror activities and waging war against the government of India.