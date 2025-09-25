Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand To Visit India Next Month As Ties Reset: What's On Agenda

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is set to visit India next month, where she will meet External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, sources told NDTV. The October visit will be the first time the Foreign Ministers of either country will be visiting the other since the bilateral ties nosedived in 2023 after the previous Justin Trudeau government in Ottawa accused New Delhi of being involved in assassination plots against Sikh separatist leaders on Canadian soil.

The dates of the visit are yet to be finalised, and both sides remain in touch to do the same, sources added.

PM Modi's Canada Visit

The meeting announcement came amid thawing tension between Ottawa and New Delhi following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with counterpart Mark Carney in June this year. Since the Prime Ministers' meeting, both nations have worked actively to restore the bilateral ties.

On Wednesday, India's new high commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, officially started his job at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, following a series of high-level visits by Canadian officials.

Last week, New Delhi also hinted that it could restore Canada's full complement of diplomatic staff in the country, over two years after India stripped diplomatic protections from two-thirds of Canadian envoys, causing 41 of them to leave in October 2023.

Last Friday, the foreign ministry said both countries have "decided to constructively address capacity-related issues at their respective missions and consulates."

India-Canada Ties

India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April helped in beginning the process to reset relations.

