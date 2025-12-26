Who Was Shivank Avasthi? 20-Year-Old Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada

Shivank Avasthi, a 20-year-old Indian student, was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus in Canada. Authorities said they received a call about an injured person lying on the ground near Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at about 3:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found Avasthi with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The police are probing the case as a homicide.

"Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin," Duty Inspector Jeff Allington told the media.

Toronto police said the suspect fled the area before police arrived. No suspect description has been released.

ALSO READ: Indian Student, 20, Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Accused On The Run

Who Was Shivank Avasthi

Avasthi was a doctoral student at the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus (UTSC). He was reportedly in the third year of his advanced studies. He was also a member of the UTSC Cheerleading team.

The UTSC Cheerleading team condoled his death and said he "lit up practice and brought up everyone's spirits with his encouragement and support."

"We are deeply saddened and in shock by the sudden loss of a beloved Maroon, Shivank Avasthi," the team's official account wrote in a Facebook post.

"He brought a smile to anyone's face when you talked with him, and as a team, we were so lucky to have him. Rest easy, Shivank. UTSC Cheerleading will always love you, and you will always be a part of our family, in our hearts always," the post added.

ALSO READ: "Hospital Killed Him": Indian Man's Wife In Canada Recalls 8-Hour Ordeal

UTSC's Response

An UTSC spokesperson also said the university was "extremely saddened" to learn about the death near their campus, CP24 Television Network reported.

"We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time," the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"We are grateful to our Campus Safety team, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical service personnel for their immediate response and action." The University of Toronto Scarborough campus (UTSC) issued a safety alert advising anyone in a building to stay inside and anyone outdoors to leave the area.

In a social media post, the school said the police investigation is in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC. It said pathways into the valley remain closed, and people are advised to avoid the valley until police reopen it.

ALSO READ: Indian Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered In Canada, Partner Is Prime Suspect

India's Condolences

Meanwhile, India's consulate in Toronto expressed "deep anguish" over the student's "tragic death".

"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," the Consulate posted on X.