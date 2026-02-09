NSA Doval's Canada Visit Signals Reset In Ties, And Message To Khalistanis

India and Canada took a measured but significant step toward repairing strained bilateral ties, with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval's visit to Ottawa last week marking one of the most substantive high-level security engagements between the two countries in recent years. The NSA-level engagement underlines a cautious return to dialogue after a prolonged period of friction following a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.

During the visit from February 6 to 7, Doval met Canada's Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Adviser to the Prime Minister, Nathalie Drouin, as well as Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree. Both sides described the interactions as part of their regular bilateral security dialogue, but the timing and tone suggest a deliberate effort to stabilise relations that had suffered multiple setbacks during the tenure of former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The visit marked a reset in bilateral ties and sent a clear signal that extremist groups, including Khalistani-linked networks, don't enjoy the support of the Mark Carney government.

Outcome Of The Meetings

After the meeting, India's statement said that both New Delhi and Ottawa acknowledged progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed on a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement, with an emphasis on enabling practical, result-oriented collaboration.

Canada's readout echoed this, highlighting agreement on concrete steps rather than broad political signalling. One of the most notable outcomes of the meetings was the decision to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers in each other's countries.

Officials said this would help streamline bilateral communication and enable timely information-sharing on issues of mutual concern. These include transnational organised crime, the illegal flow of drugs—particularly fentanyl precursors—and other cross-border security challenges that have increasingly concerned both governments.

The discussions also covered cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information-sharing on cyber threats, alongside continued engagement on fraud and immigration enforcement. Both sides underlined that such cooperation would remain consistent with domestic laws and international obligations, suggesting sensitivity to past disputes and the need for institutional guardrails as ties are rebuilt.

While the statements were careful in their wording, the broader diplomatic context lends added weight to the visit. Doval's meetings are being viewed in New Delhi and Ottawa as an important precursor to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's likely visit to India next month. If confirmed, that trip would represent the first prime ministerial-level engagement since relations plunged to one of their lowest points in decades.

India-Canada Ties

India-Canada ties had been strained by a series of disagreements over political rhetoric, security concerns, and diplomatic handling of sensitive issues during former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tenure. Ties hit rock bottom following Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India had dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd."

The period saw mutual recriminations, downgraded engagement, and a sharp erosion of trust. Against that backdrop, the resumption of structured security dialogue is being interpreted as a sign that both capitals are interested in moving past the turbulence and restoring a degree of stability that once characterised the relationship.

Officials on both sides appear keen to project pragmatism rather than grand reconciliation. The emphasis on law enforcement cooperation, liaison mechanisms, and technical domains such as cybersecurity reflects an attempt to rebuild confidence from the ground up. Analysts note that such functional cooperation can create momentum for broader political engagement if sustained over time.

Doval's Ottawa visit, therefore, may not resolve all outstanding issues, but it signals a willingness to re-engage seriously. With a possible prime ministerial visit on the horizon, the meetings suggest that India and Canada are cautiously steering their relationship back toward normalcy—step by step—after years of rough patches, seeking a return to the more predictable and stable ties that once defined their engagement.