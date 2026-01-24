Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs Over Trade Deal With China

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on goods imported from Canada if they went ahead with their trade deal with China. In a Truth Social post, Trump lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and said that if he "thinks he is going to make Canada a "Drop Off Port" for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," he said.

"China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life," he said.

Canada has sought to reduce its reliance on the US by agreeing on a "landmark deal" with China under a "new strategic partnership".

"Canada and China have reached a preliminary but landmark trade agreement to remove trade barriers and reduce tariffs," Carney told a news conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Under the deal, China, which used to be Canada's largest market for canola seed, will reduce tariffs on canola products by March 1 to around 15 per cent, down from the current 84 per cent.

China will also allow Canadian visitors to enter the country visa‑free. In turn, Canada will import 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) under new, preferential tariffs of 6.1 per cent.

The relations between China and Canada took a downturn after Canadian authorities arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder on a US warrant. In retaliation, China detained two Canadians on espionage charges.