3 Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting Outside Surrey Home

Three Indian men have been arrested in Canada in connection with a firing incident outside a residence in Surrey. The three men have been charged with a firearm offence and sent to police custody till February 5.

On February 1, at around 3:50 am, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) received information about shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street. SPS members, who were patrolling Surrey's Crescent Beach neighborhood at that time as part of Project Assurance, rushed to the crime scene and arrested the three accused soon after.

Project Assurance is an initiative in which SPS patrols neighbourhoods and business areas targeted by extortions and extortion-related shootings.

"The three accused were arrested by SPS officers a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after getting into a rideshare vehicle," SPS noted in a press release.

The three men have been identified as Harjot Singh (21), Taranveer Singh (19), and Dayajeet Singh (21). All three have been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place under the Canadian Criminal Code. More charges may be added in the coming days.

SPS's Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation and has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency in the probe.

SPS has released pictures of the three accused and appealed to the public to share information on the incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, for further investigation and action.

"SPS hopes that the public release of images of Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, and Dayajeet Singh Billing prompts additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of one or more on the morning of or before February 1," the investigative agency said.

Just last week, on January 26, two Indian men were arrested in another shooting episode. During the arrests a loaded handgun was discovered and seized.

The two men have been identified as Harshdeep Singh (20) and Hanspreet Singh (21). Both have been charged with occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present. Harshdeep faces an additional charge for operating the vehicle.