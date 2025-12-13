Video Shows Truckers' Shootout In Canada, 3 Indian-Origin Men Arrested

Three Indian-origin truck drivers have been arrested in connection with a shootout between two rival tow-truck groups in Canada. The search is still on for a fourth suspect, said Peel Regional Police, sharing a video of the shootout in Brampton.

The incident occurred around 10:45 pm (local time) on October 7 in a parking lot in the McVean Drive and Castlemore Road area. Two separate groups engaged in an altercation during which gunshots were fired. One person was hurt, but the injuries were not serious, said a senior police officer.

On October 7, an altercation between rival tow truck groups escalated into gunfire, leaving one person with minor injuries. After weeks of investigation, @PeelPolice have arrested three individuals, but… pic.twitter.com/xm9NQYKXM1 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 11, 2025

"Following a lengthy investigation, investigators identified three individuals associated with one of the involved groups. On November 20, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Caledon. As a result, investigators located and arrested the suspects," read a police statement.

The suspects have been identified as Manjot Bhatti, Navjot Bhatti, and Amanjot Bhatti, while the fourth suspect, still at large, remains unnamed.

Manjot has been charged with the intentional reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and being an occupant of a vehicle despite knowing there was a firearm.

His bail hearing is pending at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, and he has since been released on bail, the police said.

Navjot and Amanjot are accused of travelling in the car despite knowing there was a firearm kept inside. Both were released on an undertaking with conditions to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, the police added.

Peel police are still looking for the man seen firing the gun, whom they described as a South Asian male. He was caught in the video wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white running shoes.